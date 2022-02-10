A Mobile Circuit Court Judge has denied a request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the Mobile Infirmary and the Center for Reproductive Medicine are responsible for the death of multiple stored embryos.

Three families are suing the hospital and fertility clinic in two different cases, accusing the facilities of being negligent and allowing a hospital patient to wander into a storage freezer in December 2020 where he allegedly handled numerous cryogenically frozen embryos and destroyed them.

One family, the Aysennes, were receiving care from the Reproductive Center beginning in 2013 for assistance in conceiving children and had continued to store their remaining embryos at the center. The remaining embryo, named “Baby Aysenne” in the lawsuit, was destroyed in the incident.

The defense filed a joint motion for the lawsuit to be thrown out arguing the embryos are “not ‘persons’ under the law” and the plaintiff’s claim of mental anguish were unsustainable.

A hearing was held Jan. 31 to hear arguments for dismissal. A court order filed Feb. 4 by Mobile Circuit Judge Jill Phillips stated “upon consideration of the parties’ arguments, the Court finds and determines that Defendants’ motion to dismiss is due to be and is hereby denied.”

Phillips cited Article I, Section 13 of the state Constitution which holds that residents “shall have a remedy by due process of law.”

As of now, Phillips said the Court is unsure of “the exact contours of their remedy,” but said it will “endeavor to define [an] available remedy.” The next hearing has been set for June 10.

A fourth couple sued the local fertility clinic on Dec. 8, alleging the center lost their embryos in storage. The case was consolidated with Aysenne’s case, yet the plaintiff is requesting it be reconsidered due to the incident occurring in 2016. A March 25 hearing has been scheduled to hear the center’s motion to dismiss.