A Mobile County Circuit judge has denied Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s motion for a temporary restraining order to prevent the Mobile City Council from hiring a spokeswoman.

The lawsuit Stimpson filed challenging the body’s authority to hire employees or enter into contracts unilaterally is still set for a hearing on Friday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. in front of Judge Michael Youngpeter.

In a statement, council President Levon Manzie said they were “so pleased” the judge denied the motion.

“I’m also surprised the administration has chosen to spend taxpayer dollars to prevent us from simply having the additional support and capacity of one individual,” he wrote. “The City Council is clearly within its rights. While I never though this would actually go this far, I’m hopeful the council will prevail.”

Neither city spokesman George Talbot, nor city spokeswoman Laura Byrne immediately returned calls seeking comment.