After almost two hours in Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter’s courtroom, nothing has been decided in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s lawsuit against the Mobile City Council.

Attorneys for Stimpson asked Youngpeter to grant a preliminary injunction preventing the council’s Communications Coordinator Marion Steinfels from being paid for her work, while the court decides the broader issues of whether the council has the authority to unilaterally enter into employment contracts.

While Youngpeter admitted he thought he’d be able to rule against the injunctive relief Stimpson was seeking Friday, he said he was given too many documents to read at the hearing to make a decision the same day.

In the meantime, both sides agreed to allow Steinfels access to Government Plaza to work on a voluntary basis for the council. City attorney Ricardo Woods told Youngpeter he plans to submit supplemental briefs while the injunction is being considered. Those briefs will be ready within the week. It appears a ruling could come as early as Friday, Dec. 21.

Steinfels, who was terminated by Stimpson’s request in October, had recently entered into a professional services contract with the council. Stimpson earlier vetoed the contract, but councilors voted to override the veto.

In the suit, Stimpson claims the council’s actions infringe on his right to appoint and contract employees to city positions, poing a larger threat to the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of the city.

In a brief filed Thursday, council attorney Wanda Cochran said Stimpson’s request for injunctive relief doesn’t meet legal standards. Specifically, Cochran argued Sitmpson’s legal team had failed to demostrate that Steinfels’ hiring would cause “immediate” and “irreparable” harm to the city.

“… I never did hear in their argument what irreparable harm would be done,” Cochran said. “We don’t believe they have one.”

She singled out a portion of the mayor’s complaint discussing the council’s “attempted” hiring of Stinfels.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a case where a court has enjoined an attempt to do something,” she said.

City attorney Ricardo Woods argued the injunction would prevent the city from spending “illegal” funds.

BIll Wasden, an attorney for Stimpson, told Youngpeter that by denying the injunction, he would be “sanctioning” the council’s action. Youngpeter disagreed, considering this action only deals with one contract and one person receiving the contract.

“I have a hard time seeing irreparable harm,” Youngpeter said. “It seems to me this could be dealt with later.”

Wasden also mentioned a proposed ordinance the council plans to consider Tuesday. The ordinance refers to city contracts and would infringe on Stimpson’s right to appoint. Wasden added it would strip the mayor of his contracting powers, which makes up at least 50 percent of the authority to do so.

“It would authorize the council as the executing party on all contracts,” he said.

While the proposed ordinance didn’t move the needle all the way over to Stimpson’s side, Youngpeter said it got him “closer” to ruling on the injunction.

Stimpson’s legal team called the ordinance an attempted “power grab,” but Cochran argued the intent of the ordinance is not to “disrupt or change the historical balance of the mayor’s ability to hire employees.”

“The purpose is to provide transparency in contracting,” she said. “It’s not a power grab. All contracts would have to follow guidelines.”

In court, Cochran said the council has reason to believe Stimpson entered into several contracts “without proper authority, or having not been signed by the city clerk.”

When Youngpeter asked for an example, Cochran mentioned a $400,000 settlement payment to a company from August 2017 the council only found out about in January when it was asked to approve it after the fact.

“The ordinance will stop the mayor from unilaterally signing contracts,” Cochran said. “That’s what will stop it.”

Both sides cited precedent for their cases from two different rulings from Prichard in 1964 and 1978 respectively. Woods also cited precedent in a case out of Fairfield and from a state attorney general’s opinion in 2001 siding with then-Mayor Bobby Bright of Montgomery.

Cochran also argued that while many of the cases Stimpson’s legal team presented dealt with the appointing of employees, she said Steinfels should not be considered a city employee because she was not hired under the Mobile County Personnel Board. Steinfels is instead a “professional” who would be under contract with the city.