From his grandfather allowing Black travelers through Mobile to stay in his house to his father, mother and sister being arrested at protests in the 1960s, Karlos Finley’s family has a legacy when it comes to the local fight for civil rights. The municipal judge believes it’s time to do his part, as he seeks the city’s top job as mayor.

“I feel like I’m running my leg of the race,” Finley said. “I’m 56 years old and it’s time for me to run.”

Finley wants to work to bring all Mobilians together, he said, touting his campaign slogan of “Strongest Together Mobile.”

“The slogan embodies all that my family and I have worked for since my grandfather began practicing medicine here,” he said in a statement. “Standing up for the citizens of Mobile is what we have always done. I will continue to do so when elected to the city’s highest elected office.”

The official Finley campaign announcement is slated for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Clement Street and James H. Finley Drive in Toulminville.

Finley said his law enforcement background as an attorney and part-time judge can help the city become a safer place to live.

“There was another murder yesterday,” Finley said in a Dec. 7 interview. “Public safety is a major concern.”

The issues with public safety, he said, have a “direct correlation” to the city continually losing population each year.

One remedy, Finley said, would be to recruit more police officers who live in the communities they serve. It could help to build trust back between officers and citizens.

“Officers should live within the communities where they work,” Finley said. “Otherwise, they can be perceived by those who live there as an outside invading force.”

Annexation

When Mayor Sandy Stimpson brought the issue of annexation of areas of West Mobile to the City Council late last year, Finley was opposed to the idea and still is.

“Let me say, I’m opposed to annexation at this time,” he said. “We have to first take care of what we own.”

Using the city’s history as an example, Finley argued the West Mobile residents could purchase property within the current city limits and move back rather than make the city expand to take them in.

“During the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and on to today, those residents moved out there and for whatever reason didn’t seem to want to be in the city of Mobile,” he said. “I don’t think it’s responsible for city leaders to reward them. If you want to live in Mobile, come to Mobile.”

The exodus of the residents to West Mobile, Finley said, has caused a disparity in available amenities for residents. A shift back to Mobile for residents in the county can bring grocery stores and shopping back to the city, he said.

“Stores are going to move where the people are,” he said.

Clotilda

Finley is president of the Friends of the African American Heritage Trail board, which supports the Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail. The trail, which highlights key spots in Black history in Mobile, is named for his sister.

A lot of the information for the trail itself, he said, came from stories his mother told his sister, who was 15 years his elder, and then passed on to him. The two also did research together for the trail, he said.

It was Finley’s sister, he said, who brought the story of the Clotilda to a national audience in an interview in the 2008 film “Order of Myths,” directed by Margaret Brown.

“It was our founder, my sister, who shared the story of the Clotilda with the world,” Finley said. “No one talked about it publicly until then.”

Because of his work on the heritage trail, he said as mayor, he would be “uniquely prepared” to handle the infrastructure and publicity needed to promote the last known ship carrying enslaved peoples to the U.S.

Heritage tourism is the fastest-growing segment of tourism in the country and, Finley said, Mobile, a 300-year-old city, has an opportunity to benefit from it.

“Mobile is uniquely positioned to take advantage of that,” he said. “We need to have someone at the helm who can allow us to take advantage.”

Reaction

Finley is the second candidate to officially announce a run for mayor. He follows Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson, who declared in late August. Finley and Richardson are friends, with Richardson having a close relationship with Finley’s father, as both were members of the Neighborhood Organized Workers organization.

While Finley said he wished his friend would not have run, he’s not conflicted in running against the long-time family acquaintance.

“It’s my time,” Finley said. “I am grateful to him for his service and grateful for the service of the current administration, but no one has the vision for Mobile that I share.”

Richardson said Finley “has as much right to run as I do” and he promised not to say anything negative about his friend. However, he did tout his experience in municipal government, being on the council since 1997.

“May the best person win,” he said. “I am not in opposition with anyone who wants to run.”