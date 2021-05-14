An administrative law judge has ruled against the University of South Alabama Health System’s application for an ambulatory surgery center at the proposed Mapp Family Campus in Fairhope, a facility USA administrators deemed “critical” to the project’s concept when it was unveiled last year.

Last summer, USA Health accepted the donation of eight acres of land at the corner of State Routes 181 and 104 from Louis and Melinda Mapp, valued at $2 million, where it announced intentions to develop a medical office complex, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and education facility.

The proposed ASC — a one-story building with six operating rooms and two procedure rooms where physicians in the USA network could perform outpatient surgeries — requires a Certificate of Need from the Alabama Health and Planning Development Agency (AHPDA). USA Health’s application was met with opposition from existing health care providers in Baldwin County — namely Infirmary Health Systems, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary and Bay Eyes Surgery Center — who claimed the proposed ASC “would have a long-lasting and detrimental impact on the existing health care providers in the county and will impede their ability to provide future needed services as the county grows.”

After hearing testimony from all parties in October and November, Judge James Hampton published a decision May 7 admitting that although the “proposed facility would provide better accessibility and be beneficial (or a positive influence) on the area’s total health care system,” USA Health did not demonstrate “a substantially unmet public need” for the ASC.

Further, “because of the effect on the existing health care facilities … the proposed ASC is not consistent with the community’s overall health and health related practices.”

The state defines ambulatory surgery centers as health care facilities “with the primary purpose of providing medically necessary or elective surgical care on an outpatient basis and in which the patient stays less than 24 hours.” According to USA Health’s own projections, the ASC at the Mapp Family Campus was expected to perform as many as 10,549 surgical cases in its second year of operation, utilizing the skills and services of at least 37 physician-investors.

But the judge found the six existing ASCs in the county performed an average of 25,176 procedures in the previous three years and existing operating rooms are underutilized by as much as 89 percent.

The judge acknowledged USA’s plan to “provide opportunities for high quality learning and educational programs, teaching the next generation of medical students, nursing students, therapists, lab technicians and others,” but he also determined “there are less costly, more efficient, more appropriate or more effective alternatives to the proposed facility.”

Gary Mans, USA associate vice president for marketing and communications, said USA Health administrators were disappointed by the ruling but hopeful the state’s Certificate of Need (CON) Board will disagree.

“We are extremely disappointed that after the second longest CON hearing in Alabama’s history, if his recommendation is adopted, USA Health will be denied the opportunity to offer the citizens of Baldwin County an opportunity to receive access to the unique academic health care services we offer,” Mans said. “Several services related to the specialty and pediatric procedures and surgery we plan to bring to Baldwin County are currently only offered in Mobile, meaning, residents currently have to travel to Mobile to receive those services.”

Last year, USA Health CEO and Senior Associate Vice President Owen Bailey argued Baldwin County had been designated “medically underserved” by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Mapp Family Campus offered a location to consolidate existing services. Owen noted many Baldwin County patients were traveling to USA Health facilities across the bay and “significant growth” in Baldwin County necessitated additional services.

In his order, Hampton acknowledged “Baldwin County is a fast-growing county and has been a high populated growth county for the last several years. That growth is expected to continue with the over 65 age group making up 39 percent of the population … and rapid growth is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.”

Mans said the judge “made very little reference to the impact of this growth and the increased demand for additional healthcare services for the increased population. Recent media articles show that Baldwin County had the largest growth of anywhere in Alabama and now is larger than Montgomery. We do not understand the failure to address this important fact or to stipulate that there is plenty of medical capacity to meet the overwhelming growth in Baldwin County.”

In the end, Hampton determined USA’s proposal “is a bold, large scale, ambitious and admirable plan” and admitted if it was put to a vote, “it would pass by a significant margin.” But the applicant had not demonstrated there was “a substantially unmet public need for the proposed ASC.”

Louis and Melinda Mapp issued a statement to express disappointment in the judges’ recommendation.

“We were also surprised by the objection to this CON application by the dominant healthcare provider in Baldwin County,” they said. “We are great believers in the free enterprise system where citizens have the right to choose.”