Prosecutors and defense attorneys in a rape case involving Spring Hill College students met behind closed doors right before a hearing this morning to discuss opposing motions to impose a gag order. When they emerged, they struck a deal to “set guidelines” for “appropriate” communication about the case.

In March, SHC student Audrey Cox publicly identified herself as the victim in an alleged rape by fellow SHC student Vassil Kokali, who she claims attacked her in her dorm room after a night downtown. Kokali, an Italian national, was subsequently arrested and charged with rape, sodomy and burglary.

Cox has been extremely vocal about the allegations on social media, but last month, Assistant District Attorney Johana Bucci targeted defense attorney Megan Doggett’s statements about Kokali during a press conference after his arrest to file a motion for a gag order in the case.

Doggett responded by filing a motion to hold Cox in contempt of court, for publicly releasing sealed documents in the case and “continued onslaught of posts on various social media platforms.”

Following their meeting in Judge Zack Moore’s courtroom this morning, attorneys for both parties said they would withdraw their previous motions.

“We have agreed to file a very tailored and specific proposed order setting guidelines as to where to go as far as social media — obviously that’s been a big issue in the case so far — and laying out some parameters as to what is appropriate and what is not,” Bucci told the court.

Defense attorney Domingo Soto noted that the proposed order is not an “abridgement of [Kokali’s] First Amendment rights,” but rather “all precipitated by the alleged victim.”

Soto added that Cox has not attended any court hearings in the case, and Moore suggested he was concerned that expectations of the court weren’t being communicated to her.

“Part of my concern is Ms.Cox is not present for me to say this directly to her,” Moore said. “I’m not trying to deprive anybody of their constitutional rights, all I’m trying to ensure is that both sides receive a fair trial, which is ultimately what we’re all after.”

Acknowledging that attendance is complicated by COVID and the alleged victim’s reported relocation out of state, Moore said any violation of the proposed order will require an appearance in court.

“My intent if I approve whatever is put in place by the lawyers is that it is immediately effective on those that are a part of the case,” he said. “And it carries some violation … If an alleged violation is on the part of the victim, we’ll subpoena her to court and hear arguments on that. There won’t be another incident where she’s absent.”

Lagniappe will update this article when the proposed order is submitted. Meanwhile, the criminal charges have been bound over for a grand jury review.