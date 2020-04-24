The Mobile County Judicial Commission will select from a list of nine names to potentially replace current Circuit Court Presideing Judge John Lockett.

The commission will choose three names of the nine to send to Gov. Kay Ivey, who will make the appointment to replace Lockett, who announced in February that he would be retiring at the end of next month, according to a statement.

The names being considered are as follows: Keith Marvin Blackwood, James Know Boteler III, Danny J. Collier Jr., William Robert (Bill) Lancaster, Edward Russell March III, James Robert Moseley, David Rankin Quittmeyer, Clay Thomas Rossi and Michael Paul Windom.

Members of the public are welcome to offer comments on these individuals to the commission through 5 p.m. May 22. Members of the commission are as follows: Judge Michael Younpeter, Jamie Ison, Pete Mackey, Deloris Bagsby and Charlie Potts.