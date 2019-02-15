Gov. Kay Ivey will pick between an unsuccessful judicial candidate, a municipal judge and a local attorney to fill the MObile County District Court seat vacated by new Circuit Court Judge Kim Phillips.

The Mobile County Judicial Commission sent the names of George Michael Zoghby, Carvine L. Adams and Edward Carter Blount Jr. to Ivey, after meeting on Friday. Adams is currently a full-time associate municipal judge. Zoghby lost to Spiro Cheriogotis in the GOP primary for a seat on the District Court bench.

Under a specific state law relating to vacancies in both Mobile County Circuit and District courts, Ivey now has 90 days to make an appointment.