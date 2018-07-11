By Lagniappe Staff

The primary runoff election is Tuesday, July 17. In both Mobile and Baldwin counties, only Republican candidates are on the ballot.

Statewide runoffs include: for lieutenant governor, between Twinkle Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth; for attorney general, between Troy King and Steve Marshall; for associate justice of the supreme court, between Brad Mendheim and Sarah Stewart; court of civil appeals, between Christy Edwards and Michelle Thomason; court of criminal appeals, between Rich Anderson and Chris McCool; and for commissioner of agriculture and industries, between Gerald Dial and Rick Pate.

In Mobile County, local races will be decided between: Willie Gray and Shane Stringer in House District 102; Brandy Hambright and Harry Satterwhite (see story on previous page) for Place 6 on the Mobile County Circuit Court; and Spiro Cheriogotis and George Zoghby for Place 4 on the Mobile County District Court.

In Baldwin County, local races include: Senate District 32, between Chris Elliott and David Northcutt; Baldwin County probate judge, between Harry D’Olive Jr. and Alan Lipscomb; and District 3 on the Baldwin County Commission, between incumbent Tucker Dorsey and challenger Billie Jo Underwood.

All candidates for local office have been profiled on lagniappemobile.com.