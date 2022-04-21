A federal jury ruled Monday in favor of a local real estate firm that was orphaned by its corporate office last year, less than two days after learning an employee traveled to Washington D.C. to support conservative causes on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Jan. 13, NAI Global, a New York-based commercial real estate brokerage firm with an office in Mobile at the time, ordered local administrators to fire employee Pete Riehm. NAI Global alleged Riehm’s attendance at the “Save America” rally damaged the corporate brand and violated terms of the corporate contract. They further ordered the local office to draft a press release about Riehm’s termination, include a statement denouncing the violence at the Capitol, and post the statement on its local website indefinitely.

Just 38 hours later, before local administrators even evaluated the claims and NAI Mobile’s legal options, NAI Global sent a letter of termination of the contract, also locking the local office out of its website and email accounts. The local firm was forced to rebrand as CRE Mobile, where today Riehm remains employed as a principal and industrial consultant. Riehm also writes an opinion column for publication in local newspapers and has also been involved with conservative talk radio.

Afterward, NAI Mobile sued its corporate office for breach of contract and NAI Global countersued, seeking lost dues and legal fees. Monday, after 45 minutes of deliberation, a jury in Mobile determined NAI Global did not exercise reasonable judgment in terminating the contract, and NAI Mobile was damaged as a result. The jury awarded the maximum amount of damages allowed by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose, $86,437 for rebranding and $1,164,000 for lost profits.

“Pete Riehm is a veteran of the year, a patriot, a citizen of the year by the Chamber of Commerce, he volunteers all his time, he’s taken 10 Honor Flights up to Washington,” said attorney Bill Daniels of Burr and Forman LLC, who represented the local plaintiffs along with Steve Martino and Tiffany Ray at Taylor Martino PC. “They could not have asked us to fire a better person — and they didn’t ask, they told us. So when this group of people said we’re not going to fire him — he’s our friend and he’s done nothing wrong — then they fired the whole group. And they knew they couldn’t.”

Daniels said the contract provided 20 days to cure any problems, but the NAI Global office terminated the contract within 38 hours of its initial notice. Meanwhile, it appears the corporate office never conducted an independent investigation into the claims against Riehm.

“We had audio recordings of media interviews he gave shortly after and he explained the whole deal,” Daniels said. “He was with a group of elderly people, Cracker Barrel people … and he left the Capitol before the bad stuff happened.”

Daniels said Riehm’s group, as Riehm himself acknowledged during the interviews, did in fact attend the “Save America” rally in the Ellipse. But afterward, the group returned to a bus, which drove them to the East side of the Capitol. There, they expected to disembark and attend a pre-scheduled meeting with Congressman Jerry Carl. But upon arrival, Carl’s office called the group and notified them of a “bomb threat.” Simultaneously, increasingly hostile protestors had been gathering on the west side of the building, and cell phone coverage was becoming jammed. Neither Riehm nor anyone from his group ever entered the Capitol.

Riehm’s group decided to cancel the meeting with Carl and return home. They only learned about the extent of the damage en route back to Mobile.

Who snitched?

Separately, although NAI Mobile’s attorneys did not volunteer the name of the initial complainant who notified NAI Global about Riehm’s attendance Jan. 6, discovery in the case indicated it was Carletta Davis, a local business owner and aspiring real estate developer. Reached for comment this morning, Davis acknowledged she filed a complaint against Riehm, but added she was told by NAI Global she was “one of several” complainants. Davis would not offer other details of her complaint or the motivation behind it. She said she was not called to testify at the trial.

“I don’t have really any comment on it … it is what it is,” she said.

In 2019, Davis and elected officials from the city of Prichard held a news conference at GulfQuest to announce an ambitious — if unlikely — multi billion-dollar sports and entertainment venue in North Mobile County called The Quilt , which allegedly had “private equity investors.” Although Davis promised the first phase of the facility would be open as soon as Memorial Day 2020, ground was never broken.

Today, Davis suggested the project faltered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had some delays in funding because of the pandemic, but we’re trying to get back on track with that with our developers and our investors,” she said.

Allegedly, the property she targeted northwest of Interstate 65 and State Highway 158 in Prichard is no longer available, but Davis said she is currently looking for other property “in the vicinity.”

Martino suggested the land targeted for the project was a possible motivating factor behind the complaint.

“It appears she was jilted by another — not our client — in a real estate deal,” Martino said. “Left at the altar maybe … [Davis] had been trying to buy property for a long time, and never came up with the money to do it. [Someone else] came in and bought a piece of it or tried to buy a piece of it and she got angry. At least that’s what the evidence shows.”

Again, without naming her, Daniels referred to the complainant as “a disgruntled person with a bad attitude.”

“She had no chance to get financing for the project and she had the property tied up for years,” he said. “Now [a new investor] comes in and she is looking for some angle to jinx the deal despite not having any money.”

As of Wednesday, NAI Global had not issued a notice of appeal. Daniels gave credit for the verdict to what he characterized as a diverse and bright jury and Judge DuBose.

“The way the country is going with cancel culture and all that, we feel that played a big role in this, and this jury stood up to it,” he said.

Riehm himself agreed NAI Global’s decision was motivated by “cancel culture.”

“I have pretty thick skin so sometimes it takes me a while to realize I’m being attacked, but when this all happened, we were just shocked, mostly because we hadn’t done anything,” he said Thursday. “We were just shocked it was misconstrued the way it was. But fortunately for me, I had honorable partners, who were loyal, and they never even thought about voting me off the island.”

Riehm said as recently as month before Jan. 6, he had maintained a professional relationship with Davis, adding “I thought we were friends.”

“She was my client for three or four years,” he said. “So I was disappointed when we found out she was the one who made the complaint, but we did not know she had ulterior motives until discovery.”

Riehm would also not discuss what the motives were, but did acknowledge Davis’ proposal regarding The Quilt. Riehm said in spite of the experience, little has changed about his involvement and activism in politics.

“People know who I am and I’d like to think they consider me genuine and earnest in what I believe, even if they disagree,” he said, adding he’s never mixed business with politics. “I haven’t really changed what I believe and I still wind up getting involved in a lot of different things.”

Riehm did admit the experience changed his understanding of political discourse, and how easily and quickly political messages can be hijacked and misconstrued.

“I’ve been aware of that stuff, but I never saw on the scale of what happened on Jan. 6,” he said.

Riehm’s attorney, Tiffany Ray, said in this case, the mixed messages threatened more than Riehm’s own personal reputation and livelihood.

“I think what’s concerning is situations like this threaten to stifle people’s speech,” Ray said. “You need a multitude of viewpoints and if you shut down the marketplace of ideas, then where are we?”

Bad actors?

Oddly, although NAI Global alleged Riehm’s actions damaged its corporate brand, among the motions filed in the case were attempts by NAI Global to block interrogatories into its parent company, C-III Capital Partner LLC. Andrew Farkas, the founder, chairman and CEO of C-III is a known associate of convicted pedophile Jefferey Epstien and disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Coumo.

According to a motion filed last year, “NAI Mobile introduced the exhibits related to Mr. Farkas during the depositions of NAI Global President Jay Olshonsky and NAI Global Chairman Geoff Woodward, ostensibly to argue that certain media coverage of Mr. Farkas was as damaging to the NAI brand as was Pete Riehm’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 rally at the Capitol. NAI Mobile also pointed to these documents in its Motion for Partial Summary Judgment to argue that Mr. Riehm and Mr. Farkas were comparably bad actors. However, rather than demonstrate that Mr. Farkas himself has done anything wrong, the exhibits focus on Mr. Farkas’s reported connections to disgraced public figures Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Cuomo. These alleged relationships are in no way connected to NAI Global, and they are completely unrelated to the contract between NAI Global and NAI Mobile.”

This article was updated to include comments from Pete Riehm and Tiffany Ray.