If Mardi Gras is my favorite time of year, then daylight saving time might be a close second. There is nothing I enjoy more than starting my happy hour drinking while the sun is still shining. Ahhh, it’s the little things, right?

In addition to more time to day drink, it’s also the beginning of the social season, where 900 events are crammed into three months before it gets unbearably hot. Our collective dance card is about to be full, y’all! Yay!

And you thought you got a break after Mardi Gras, silly rabbit! No such luck!

Speaking of, I have some news from one of the first social events of the season, so let’s get to it!

Gettin’ chili with it!

The organizers of the American Cancer Society’s 31st Annual Chili Cook-Off could not have asked for better weather. It was a glorious day for nibbling on tiny cups of hot chili while sipping on cold brews and watching great live music.

We hear the competition was fierce, but only one team can take home the coveted prize of “Best Overall Chili” and this year that prize went to Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood! Congrats!

The rest of the winners are as follows:

Best Overall Chili: Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood — “Chili Ray Cyrus”

Best Decorated Tent: Aker Solutions

Spirit of Chili Cook-Off Award: Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood — “Chili Ray Cyrus”

Chili Change Award: Fausak Tires & Service — “6 Kegs & A Pot”

All-Meat Chili:

1st: MCG Workforce Solutions

2nd: T-Mobile — “SC Chili Crew”

3rd: Xanté

Meat & Beans Chili:

1st: Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood — “Chili Ray Cyrus”

2nd: Southern Miss Alumni – “Mobile HUB”

3rd: Sirius Technical Service

Vegetarian/Poultry/Other Chili:

1st: Mobile Appliance

2nd: Wright Transportation

3rd: Prism Systems Inc.

Wild Game Chili:

1st: L&S Construction

2nd: Pilot

3rd: The Can Man

Could be a …

You see a lot of things in Crichton. You might even see a leprechaun from time to time.

And while one of my spies did not see any mythical creatures last week, he did spot a sedan designed to be a real chick magnet and wondered if this approach was working for this gentleman.

We have no word on if Nike has approved this message but the rear windshield of his Infiniti read “Just Do Me,” accompanied by the Nike swoosh. He must be beating suitors off with a stick. You know some people do prefer the direct approach.

Well, kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ Chili Ray Cyrus lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!