They say the first step in grabbing hold of addiction is admission. I guess that’s what this is, as open as it gets. For the first time in decades, I’ve picked up an old habit.

I don’t care how it limits social interaction or alters my daily routine. All that matters is how worries evaporate and comfort flows when I surrender. If I am awake, then it preoccupies me, seizing my focus. If I could sacrifice sleep for indulgence, I’d do that, too.

I’ve mostly hidden it from my wife, broken it out after she’s gone to bed. But she must have noticed, must have spied paraphernalia on the coffee table.

Lord help me; I’ve brought an electric guitar into the house.

When you’re young, it’s easy to partake. You watch others and it seems harmless and fun. You give in. You tell yourself you’re in control, but the longer it goes on, the more you know that’s a lie.

I abstained for a quarter-century, after I lost a costly and enjoyable instrument. It’s been so long, my wife has never known me to own one. I’ve noodled on a knockabout acoustic model as musical methadone. Didn’t take.

So, amidst this spring’s especially hopeful notes, an old siren renewed her song. She hooked me and I made inquiries.

A neighborhood dealer — let’s call him Easy Andy — owns a shop stocked with the habit’s accoutrements. He brought something by for me to try, no charge. The first one is always free, since he knows the product sells itself.

I felt like I had regenerated a missing limb or regained a dormant voice when I plugged it into a headphone amp. Its panorama of tones, lush and languid to biting and jagged, was intoxicating. Hours flew past.

Before long, I snuck away and paid Easy Andy.

My intention isn’t public performance. This is for me, for my mental and emotional well-being. It’s both selfish and vital, a way to do something constructive and therapeutic with the minutes ticking off my life.

I am disgusted thinking of wasted decades that could have been spent enraptured. Thousands of hours of previously built experience went fallow. I denied myself 25 years, nearly half a lifetime of exploration and expression.

Why should this matter to others? Because there’s an opportunity for their growth in my mistakes. Don’t ever put aside creative outlets. Deny them and you stifle your humanity. It doesn’t matter if you ever earn money from it or not. Its importance is in the process, in what it does for your inner life.

Art connects us to one other but can also refine ourselves.

…

Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.) has released their 2021-22 schedule. It features a few of the large musicals for which the state’s oldest continuing community theater is known, with a comedy and monumental drama sprinkled in for an extra kick.

“Sister Act the Musical” is set to run Aug. 6-22.

Arthur Miller’s historical drama, “The Crucible” rightfully runs through witching season, Oct. 8-24. Set amidst the colonial era’s Salem witch trials, it was inspired by the McCarthy witch hunts of the 1950s.

The first offering of 2022 will be “Puffs,” a post-modern comedy skewering pop culture but set at “a certain school of magic and magic.” It runs Jan. 14-30, 2022.

That’s followed by “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” March 11-17, 2022. “Footloose the Musical” closes out the season June 10-26, 2022.

For more information, phone 251-471-1534, or visit joejeffersonplayers.com or facebook.com/JoeJeffersonPlayers.

…

Despite summer’s repose, Mobile Arts Council (MAC) is busy. Most visibly, they’re helping the city find sculptors for a sports statuary garden to be located downtown.

Submissions for early concepts are sought. Special consideration will be given to artists working and residing within the state of Alabama. A link to the RFQ application with more information about the project can be found at mobilearts.org/halloffame.

MAC will also host the Mobile Music Summit, July 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MAC gallery (6 S. Joachim St.) during MOB Music Fest. Speakers Stan Foster (professional musician, Rollin’ in the Hay), Marq Dean (entertainment business, recruitment and sales) and Wendy Day (founder, Rap Coalition) will share experiences and tips. Topics include how to get a record deal, how to put out music independently, how to market yourself, how to make money with music and more.

The workshop is free for MAC members and $25 for nonmembers. Register online at mobilearts.org/mobmusicsummit.