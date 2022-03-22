Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson was joined in a Monday afternoon presser by Chief of Staff James Barber, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste and Police Chief Paul Prine. Their message — The justice system is broken.

The remarks come after a weekend of chaos with at least 17 shootings, which officials have suggested is one of the most violent in recent history, leaving three people dead and more injured. A record number of homicides was reached last year as well, with 51 individuals murdered.

A vigil was held Sunday night in honor of two individuals killed Friday. Shooting broke out at the event, despite a heavy police presence. More than 70 shots were fired between all parties according to Barber. Miraculously, no one was hit.

The administration’s comments echo concerns raised last fall by Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt, who criticized the local circuit court and said judges need to “go back to work.”

“The criminal justice system is broken,” Stimpson said. “As quickly as we can make arrests we find that violent offenders are being immediately let back out onto the street.”

Stimpson said his administration’s finger-pointing was not passing the buck, but a plea for help. He said Mobile’s courts are under-funded and nine circuit court judges are needed.

As of Monday, Stimpson said 142 murder cases are waiting to be handed over by a grand jury, 193 murder cases are awaiting trial; that’s a total of 335 untried murder cases. He said many of these individuals are free on bond.

“The lack of speedy trials emboldens criminals,” Stimpson said. “The decisions of some judges to put individuals’ rights to bail over the collective right of public safety is having serious and deadly consequences.”

Stimpson said if the court would be set up to succeed, there would be a reduction in crime.

“Every other week we’re being asked about policing,” Stimpson said. “It’s time to start asking other questions. There are other people involved in this process. What are they doing?”

Special court to address backlog

Barber said the backlog in court cases has been a serious complicating problem in handling the violence. While COVID made the problem much worse, he said it existed prior to the pandemic shutdowns. He said the mayor’s administration sat down with 13th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Michael Youngpeter and a representative from Mobile District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office Monday morning in an effort to explore solutions.

Barber said Mobile’s city leadership has met with Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker to address the issue as well. The city has been successful in getting a special court set up to specifically begin adjudicating outstanding violent crime. Three retired judges have been appointed to serve the special court, who include Judges Charlie Graddick, John Lockett and Roderick Stout.

The city of Mobile is providing the funding for a court reporter for the special court, which will supplement the current eight circuit judges currently serving the county. For the past three years, both the city and Mobile County have contributed half a million dollars each to help maintain minimum staffing for the circuit court. That agreement expires Sept. 30, and city officials are working with legislators to make sure replacement funding is included in the state’s budget when the deal ends.

The meeting with Youngpeter Monday morning was to confirm the special court was hearing the oldest violent cases, and not just general criminal cases, according to Barber.

The constitutional referendum for Aniah’s Law, upcoming in November, is crucial in the court’s efforts to keep violent offenders in custody, according to Barber. The law will empower the state’s judges with the option to hold violent offenders without bond. The law is named for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was abducted in October 2019 in Auburn and killed. Her alleged killer, Ibraheem Yazeed, was free on a $295,000 bond for attempted murder in connection with a January 2019 mugging of an elderly man at a Montgomery hotel.

Barber said Alabama is facing a 21st-century threat with a 1901-era constitution. According to the most recently available figures, there are currently 125 individuals free on bail who are charged with murder. Rich told Lagniappe Monday the number was likely much larger now. She said her office always petitions judges for higher bonds and no bonds when appropriate.

Battiste said parents are critical in the issue as well, and said the violence Mobile is experiencing right now is a symptom of households not stepping up in childrens’ lives.

“The fundamental responsibility of parenthood is to raise your children with proper guidance,” Battiste said. “Parents have not stepped up and taken their role as parents.”

Police not the problem

Prine stood behind the Mobile Police Department’s (MPD) efforts and said inadequate policing is not the problem.

“It’s the judicial system. We cannot arrest our way out of this,” Prine said. “Members of our department are doing better than they’ve ever done.”

Prine said he can cite two cases off the top of his head where homicide victims were out on bond for a previous violent offense.

“The offender today becomes the victim tomorrow,” Prine said.

Prine said the main suspect in Friday’s double homicide on Azalea Road had a murder charge dropped in 2016 due to a technicality.

“That individual today is on the street and is wanted for multiple violent felony charges,” Prine said. He said the double homicide sparked a series of events that boiled over into shooting at the vigil.

“We need help, not only from the prosecutor’s office, but also from the judicial system,” Prine said.

Prine did not want to identify MPD’s persons of interest in the shootings at this time. He said the vast majority of shootings are retaliatory and often “gang” related, though he used the word loosely to describe neighborhood groups. The majority of all violent crime happens in the city’s first and third police precincts, he said. Newly sworn officers provided boosted presence in both of those areas this month as they began solo shifts.

The city is seeking ways to boost police recruitment overall, including a proposed pay hike. There are 413 police officers currently employed in the city and the optimal force would be around 650, according to Prine. Attrition has plagued the department over the past decade. Last year, MPD lost 111 officers.

But city officials maintain they are all but helpless to prevent crime without the judicial system working its optimum capacity.

“You could double the police force tomorrow and it would not have a significant impact on crime,” Barber said.

District judges’ hands are tied

Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis took exception to the position taken by Stimpson’s administration, calling their comments concerning bail “childish.” He said the Alabama Constitution prioritizes the right to bail over the public’s safety.

“I swore an oath to uphold the law of this state and country when I was sworn in as judge. I take my word and my oaths seriously. That said, the public’s safety is my first thought when any case involves violence or firearms,” Cheriogotis said.

He said he is a “definitely” a supporter of Aniah’s law and expects it to change Alabama in a major way.

“Until it is voted on and ratified, judges hands are tied,” Cheriogotis said. “I do my best to protect the public, when bond is required, by adding restrictions of house arrest and electronic monitoring to alleged violent offenders. But my options are limited until the constitutional amendment is ratified.”

Mobile Circuit Court

Youngpeter told Lagniappe he shares the city administration’s frustration with the increased number of shootings in the community. He said the problem is getting worse nationwide.

Youngpeter stood behind the Mobile bench’s policies on granting bond, saying judges are making decisions in accordance with the State Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. He said individuals charged with crimes have rights under the Eighth Amendment to not be held on excessive bonds.

“Right now, the criminal justice system is operating within the constraints of the applicable laws,” Youngpeter said.

Despite being closed much of 2020 and under limitations in 2021, Youngpeter said, the courts have been operating at full capacity since Jan. 1, and diligently addressing case backlog. He said the 13th Circuit is thankful to the city for its proactive measures to help fund the special supplement court of retired judges.

“Mobile County was a busy circuit before the pandemic, and it is a busy circuit now,” Youngpeter said. He said the circuit is able to try as many cases as state prosecutors prepare.

According to an annual report by the Alabama Administration of Courts, there were 17,740 cases filed in Mobile Circuit Court in fiscal year 2020 and its eight judges disposed of 17,561 cases.

The 10th Circuit Court in Birmingham has 22 circuit court judges and there were 15,846 cases filed in fiscal year 2020. There were 15,773 cases disposed of in the same period.

Boils down to COVID

Rich believes all of the recent issues in the justice system boil down to COVID.

Rich said her office is getting murder cases to grand juries as fast as the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences (ADFS) is providing its results on autopsies, toxicology, DNA, and firearm and ballistics. She said the delays are due to pandemic measures.

Outside of COVID-related delays, Rich said her office’s benchmark for cases going before a grand jury is six months.

Lagniappe requested comment from ADFS Director Angelo Della Manna. He did not immediately respond.

According to Rich, delays from ADFS combined with the other pandemic issue of court not being held — the 13th Circuit Court did not convene juries for a large portion of 2020 and multiple months in 2021.

Other complicating factors involve law enforcement homicide investigators, according to Rich, who said they are under strain as well and are faced with a tremendous caseload. She said defense attorneys are taking advantage of the recent procedural challenges and have been seeking constant resets and delays.