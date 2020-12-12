It’s official; Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has been named South Alabama’s next head football coach, according to a press release from the school. The announcement was made Saturday afternoon.

For Wommack, 33, it is a return to the Jaguars’ program – he was the team’s defensive coordinator 2016 and 2017 under former head coach Joey Jones. He was also a candidate for the Jags’ head coaching job when Steve Campbell was hired three years ago.

Campbell was recently fired after three seasons leading the South Alabama program. He posted a 9-26 record with the Jags, including a 4-7 record this season that ended with five losses in their final six games. The Jags lost 29-0 at home to arch rival Troy in the final game of the season.

“To be the head coach at the University of South Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Wommack said in the release. “Melissa and I could not be more excited to return to a city that we love. Believing in all that this community has to offer, we proudly join a team of exceptional leaders in steering the jaguar football program to reach its greatest potential.

“My staff and I will lead the Jaguars with a respect that honors those who have built this program; relational coaching that transforms the lives of our student-athletes; and, a contagious intensity that ignites and expands our great fan base. Our best is yet to come, GO JAGS!”

South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann said, “We are extremely excited to have Kane as the new leader for our football program. We conducted a national search that included many tremendous participants, and at the end of that process it became obvious to me who is the best fit for us at this point in time and as we look to the future.”

Wommack, considered one of the country’s rising young defensive coaches, is a nominee for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the country’s top assistant coach. He will become the youngest Division I football head coach in the country.

His defense has been a big reason for Indiana’s strong season. The Hoosiers are 6-1 this season under head coach Tom Allen, who hired Wommack in 2018 as linebackers coach and then turned the defensive over to Wommack in 2019 when Allen, who had served as defensive coordinator and head coach decided to step down from the coordinator aspect of his duties.

Currently, the Hoosiers rank No. 37 nationally in total defense and No. 20 in scoring defense. However, the Hoosiers are No. 1 in the country in interceptions with 17, No. 6 nationally in forced fumbles and No. 13 in sacks, averaging 3.3 per game.

South Alabama ranked No. 90 in total defense following its last game, also ranking No. 72 in rushing defense, No. 116 in tackles for a loss, No. 118 in team sacks and No. 99 in passing yards allowed.

Wommack played fullback at Arkansas for one season then transferred to Southern Miss, where he graduated. Following his playing days he entered coaching, serving as quarterbacks coach at UT-Martin in 2010. He sent the 2011 season as a defensive line graduate assistant coach at Jacksonville State, then went to Ole Miss where he served as a graduate assistant safeties coach for two seasons (2012-13).

In 2014 and 2015 he was defensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois, joining South Alabama for two seasons as defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. When hired at South Alabama he was the youngest defensive coordinator in the country at a Division I program.

He is the son of Dave Wommack, a long-time defensive coach who had stops at schools including Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Missouri, UNLV and Arkansas State.

Wommack was selected over a list of coaching candidates that is believed to have included Alabama running backs and associate head coach Charles Huff; Tennessee wide receivers and assistant head coach Tee Martin, a former Williamson High School standout; and Notre Dame run game coordinator Lance Taylor, a native of Mt. Vernon.

Wommack was also considered a candidate for the recent opening at Southern Miss, but Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall was hired for that position.

The South Alabama job was one of three openings among West Division teams in the Sun Belt Conference. Louisiana-Monroe is looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Viator. Also, Arkansas State is seeking a new head coach. Blake Anderson resigned as the Red Wolves’ head coach this week and is expected to be named the new head coach at Utah State.

South Alabama’s first game of the 2021 season, Wommack’s first in charge of the Jags, will be at Hancock Whitney Stadium against his alma mater, Southern Miss. The game is scheduled for Sept. 4.

