Lagniappe sports columnist Randy Kennedy and his radio partner on “The Randy Kennedy Show” on Mobile’s Sports Talk 99.5, Creg Stephenson, are the latest inductees to be announced as part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association 50 Legends of the ASWA.

The ASWA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and as part of the celebration it has selected its 50 Legends of the ASWA, recognizing sports writers over the organization’s history who have made a huge impact in the profession in the state.

The 50 Legends of the ASWA will be officially recognized at the association’s annual awards banquet on June 12 in Birmingham. At that banquet, two new members of the ASWA Hall of Fame — Mark McCarter and Cecil Hurt — will also be officially inducted.

One or two inductees are being introduced each day in the month of March and through Thursday, March 10, the organization has revealed 16 of the 50 inductees. Joining Kennedy and Stephenson on the list thus far is another Mobile-area sports writer, AL.com’s Ben Thomas. The remainder of the list to date includes Al Burleson, Paul Cox, Charles Goldberg, Cecil Hurt, Jon Johnson, Charles Land, Benny Marshall, Phillip Marshall, John Pruett, Kevin Scarbinsky, Doug Segrest, George Smith and Naylor Stone.

Kennedy is the former sports editor of the Mobile Press-Register. He has an extensive newspaper background in the state, also serving as community news director for AL.com’s Mobile hub, editor of the Opelika-Auburn News, managing editor of the Alexander City Outlook, sports editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, sports writer at the Dothan Eagle and sports editor of the Shelby County Reporter. The Chelsea native and Montevallo graduate writes a weekly sports column for Lagniappe. He has won several writing awards

Stephenson is a Mississippi native. A 1996 graduate of the University of Alabama, Stephenson returned to the school and earned a master’s degree in 2003. He worked at the Meridian Star from 1996-98 and the Mississippi Press from 1998-2000, returning there for a second stint, 2009-14. In Alabama, Stephenson has worked at the Cullman Times (2003-04), Anniston Star (2004-09) and AL.com (2014 to present). He served as ASWA president (2019-20) and won the Herby Kirby Award, symbolic of the sports story of the year, in 2018 for his oral history of Alabama’s 1992 national championship football season. He lives in Irvington with his wife Cristina and daughter Callie.