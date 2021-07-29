Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon announced Thursday afternoon that the Alabama Department of Transportation and the new owners of the city’s existing toll bridge have entered into negotiations that could result in the scrapping of plans for a new bridge near Gulf Shores.

“A few months ago, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) approached me with several ideas as to how their existing bridge and additional lanes that they are willing to build might be used to allow the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to avoid the expense of building an additional bridge,” Kennon stated in a press release. “After obtaining from BCBC a pledge to allow Baldwin County residents to use the bridge for a minimal monthly fee and to make a substantial payment to Orange Beach if their ideas can be implemented, I approached Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT Director John Cooper and sought their agreement to negotiate with BCBC.”

Kennon said ALDOT and BCBC have agreed to a three-month three-month negotiating period, during which ALDOT will suspend its bid process on building the new bridge that would cross the intracoastal waterway and carry traffic from the Foley Beach Express.

“We have new owners of BCBC who have expressed a willingness to work as a constructive part of the transportation network moving traffic across the Intracoastal Waterway. Let’s give them a chance,” Kennon said. “With that said, there is no assurance that the negotiations will succeed. However, if we can solve this problem with private investment and redirect millions of dollars to more important needs, then Orange Beach and the entire State of Alabama, including its beaches, stand to benefit.”

Another bridge plan in Orange Beach that would have crossed Wolf Bay hit a snag in 2019 as negotiations broke down between landowner George Barber and the city of Orange Beach concerning a right of way.