Allen Dailey

Photo | Mike Kittrell

The South Alabama passing attack has received a great deal of attention in spring drills and the start of fall practice and is one of the areas where new offensive coordinator Major Applewhite is looking to add explosiveness (and points) this season.

It starts with former South Carolina and Utah player Jake Bentley at quarterback and when he arrived he was introduced to receivers Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Wayne, players with whom he has developed a strong on-field connection and comfort zone. There are also returnees Caullin Lacy and Cade Sutherland who have added strength at the receiver position.

Another recent addition has been former Kentucky wide receiver Allen Dailey, who graduated from Pinson Valley and spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Wildcats. He was a three-star recruit out of high school.

In the first few fall practice sessions, Dailey, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, is becoming more comfortable with the offense and is demonstrating he can add some punch to the Jaguars’ passing game.

“We were studying and evaluating Allen during the recruiting process, you saw that he was the one Kentucky trusted to get the ball in the red zone with the one-on-one fade,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “That says something about the trust that he was able to build with his team and coaches.

“The knowledge and experience he has has allowed us to do some things schematically that are advanced and maybe a little ahead of the game certainly from a passing standpoint. The way he stems his routes, understands leverage and how to go up and high-point the ball is valuable. He’s what we call a ‘plucker.’ He’s able to go up with strong hands and loose elbows and go get the ball. He’s done a nice job of fitting in with what we’re doing.”

Last season with the Wildcats, Dailey caught 14 passes for one touchdown and 139 yards. In his three seasons in Lexington he caught 23 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He has good speed, good hands and quick moves and should be a good complement to the other receivers.

“I just wanted to come and be with the new staff,” Dailey said of his decision to choose South Alabama after entering the transfer portal. “Coach Applewhite has a very good offense that I wanted to play under and Coach Wommack is a very good coach. And I was at Kentucky with Coach (Michael) Smith (wide receivers coach), so there was no doubt that I was coming here because me and Coach Smith had a good relationship, so I just came down.”

Applewhite’s offense scheme fits him well, Dailey said, and he said he is looking forward to taking the field this season along with his new teammates.

“I like it (here) a lot,” Dailey said. “I love the offense, it’s very, very good. This is one of the best offenses I’ve played under since I’ve been in college, so I appreciate the offense and I love working with the guys.

“I love the receiver room, even though I just got here and just got with them. They’ve been teaching me a lot because I didn’t know the offense when I first got in, but it’s not very much different (than Kentucky’s). We work hard and go hard.”

As for what he believes he brings to the Jags’ offense, Dailey said, “Going deep, being physical and doing what I need to do to help the team win.”

Wommack said the Jags’ receiver group as a whole is strong and there are individuals who allow the offense to add some elements to the game plan.

“Our wide receiver group is really impressive in what they are able to do out on the field,” Wommack said. “They’ve worked their tails off in the summer with our quarterbacks, tight ends and running backs. They have an urgency to understand what to do at a high level. Their knowledge of what to do has probably allowed them to be more advanced at this point in Year 1. That being said, we are able to take advantage of their skill set in some of the things we’re doing schematically.”

As for Wommack’s comments concerning his abilities in the red zone, Dailey noted feels he can be effective in any passing situation.

“If it’s in the red zone or from 25 yards out, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I can catch it. Whatever the coaches need me to do. I can go block, I can do anything. I’m an all-around receiver. I can definitely make catches in the red zone.”

Dailey said he started playing football when he was about 9 years old and he grew up watching the game with his dad.

“I just fell in love with it. I love the physical part of the game. I don’t think I’ve ever shied away from the game at all,” Dailey said.

If Dailey appears comfortable in a crowd, there’s probably a good reason for that — he is one of eight children in his family.

“I have seven brothers and sisters. It’s a very big family,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m second from the youngest, so I’m doing this for them. Every time I come out to practice, every time I’m in a game, I’m doing it for my family. I just want them to be happy and come to my games and see my show out and see my team win.”