Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day!

This is getting ridiculous, Mother Nature. You need to turn off your spigot. I’ve always thought “spigot” was a weird word. I actually think it ranks up there with moist and lover (lover, only in the sense of someone you are having sex with — it’s fine as like, pet lover) on the cringey word list. But I am getting off topic …

Anyway, the tropical weather and Father’s Day kept many of you home this past weekend, but I still managed to dig up a few things for you to enjoy, while staying indoors because it’s raining … again.

So, here goes!

On the road again!

Last week I told you about a woman spotted dancing in the middle of Airport Boulevard near O’Charley’s. I do not know if it was the same woman but another sighting has been reported, also on Airport in the middle of traffic in a burgundy sedan, but between McGregor and University. Is this the same woman or a copycat? Who knows and who cares? Keep it coming! Just no one get hurt, please!

Speaking of daredevils, another spy reported witnessing a man “riding a bicycle” in front of the Bragg-Mitchell Mansion on Springhill Avenue last week. But the “riding” part was a bit unusual. It seems the gentleman was seated on the handlebars facing backward, his feet pushing the pedals forward. The spy said he just kept turning his head around to make sure he wasn’t running into anyone or anything. Boozie would be dead in two minutes if she tried this. Someone call “America’s Got Talent” and get this guy on, stat!

Kind of, sort of

Verizon teamed up with kindness.org to see who the kindest states in America are. In their survey, they asked questions like, “Would you donate part of your liver to a family member?” Or, “Would you lend money to a friend in a financial crisis?”

Alabama apparently ranked 14th in the nation. While many would think New York would be at the bottom, Maryland actually took the title of “Least Kind.” I guess they are a little crabby up there.

Originally, I was miffed we only got 14th. But after thinking about it, I think 14th is a good spot to be in. We are sweet but not gullible. You know which friends and family members you would give money and/or internal organs to. I don’t know about you, but my list is pretty short. Because I’m not stupid.

Well, kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ liver-keepin’ lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!