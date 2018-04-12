Kimberly-Clark Corporation has approved a capacity expansion project at its Mobile manufacturing facility that will support K-C Professional’s continued bath tissue category growth in North America.

“The Mobile team is excited about the role we will play in supporting the projected growth of the bath tissue category in North America as a result of this capacity expansion project,” Todd Visscher, Mill Manager for Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile operations, said in a statement. “This investment, the commitment of our employees, and the community support will together bolster the Mobile mill’s competitive position within Kimberly-Clark.”

With an estimated investment of more than $100 million, this two-year project is expected to deliver improved capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced product quality.

Less than a year ago, Kimberly-Clark announced another significant investment in the construction of an on-site, state-of-the-art combined heat-power plant and various other production enhancements.

“This investment is a testament to the strength of Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile facility and its workforce,” said Bill Sisson, President and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s rewarding to see Kimberly-Clark make another significant re-investment in its Mobile mill, which has been a major employer in the area for more than two decades,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said. “We’ve forged a great partnership with Kimberly-Clark over the years, and the state and local teams will continue to support the company’s future successes.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson praised the move in a statement.

“This expansion by Kimberly-Clark is about more than just jobs – it’s about a global, Fortune 500 company reinvesting in our city and deepening a partnership that dates back more than 20 years,” Stimpson said. “When existing businesses are thriving in combination with new jobs and investment, that’s a winning formula. That’s how we’re transforming Mobile into the most business-friendly city in America.”

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood also praised the re-investment and the jobs created.

“We’re happy that Kimberly-Clark has found Mobile County’s economy good for business as they continue to invest and provide jobs,” Ludgood said in a statement. “In just the past year, Kimberly Clark has committed more than $200 million in improvements to their plant here.”

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 680 workers at the Mobile site, where it first established a presence in 1995 by acquiring it from Scott Paper Company, and produces bath tissue and paper towels under the Scott, Cottonelle, and K-C Professional brand names.