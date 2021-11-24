Dear Mr. Holbert,

Your piece on pocket knives (“Damn the Torpedoes,” 11/03/21) brought wonderful memories. Over 80 years ago, in the first two years of elementary school, in Charleston, W.V., in the winter we all wore knickers, or “whistle britches,” named for the sound of corduroy rubbing against corduroy as we walked. With them, some of us wore high-topped, laced-up boots and some of the boots came with a holster on the side for a pocket knife. Our next-door neighbor who worked in a hardware store gave me a small knife with four blades from the Boker company in Germany. Indeed, it was a precious gift. It seems everyone had one and a friend’s grandfather once instructed us on their proper care. Their many applications included whittling, sometimes with my father or grandfather. Our family treasures include a number of walking sticks decorated with whittling by my father.

I remember a game called “territory,” in which at close range to a defined patch of bare ground we threw knives to establish boundaries seeking to diminish our opponents’ territories and to enlarge ours. As a young man, I carried the knife intermittently and when I was grown and dressed for work each day, perhaps I had heard that a gentleman should never be without a $20 bill, a clean handkerchief or a pocket knife, for I carried mine for decades and continued to find uses for it. Sadly, at a Boy Scout meeting at a local church that involved model cars the boys had made, a lady borrowed my knife and broke the end off one of the blades working on her son’s car. I finally left my knife at home when after 9/11 security measures made it impractical to carry.

Excelsior!

E. Lewis

Mobile