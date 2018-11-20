Editor:

I consider myself an environmentalist. I garden, limit water use, recycle, walk or ride my bicycle instead of driving whenever possible, and try my best to be environmentally responsible. An avid walker, I believe that walking is a great form of exercise, stress relief and entertainment. Living in Midtown, I love seeing all of the interesting houses, trees, flowers, plants and people during my walks.

I have a couple of routes I usually take through my neighborhood, but recently I chose a different route that took me downtown to see the new federal building. Walking around the perimeter of the building, I noticed that instead of using traditional shrubs and trees for landscaping, milkweed, lantana, echinacea, abelia and other pollinator plants had been used.

I was amazed, so I had to call and find out who was responsible for the landscaping of the building. I was amazed again that the phone was actually answered by a live person who listened to my crazy call asking “Who chose the plants and did the landscaping for the building?” She didn’t brush me off as an insignificant or unimportant caller and connected me to someone’s voicemail who I was told would be able to answer my question. I left my message and wondered if I would actually receive a return call.

Much to my surprise, I soon was talking to Amy Rice, who not only answered my questions, [but] told me many other interesting things about the building, artwork inside and outside the building and landscaping. I was amazed with how much thought went into planning this new building addition to downtown Mobile and how connected it is to our environment, our history and our people.

Landscaping using native pollinator plants around a federal building in itself may not be so surprising but since milkweed, in particular, had at one time been included as one of the plants listed on the Federal Noxious Weed Act, it is commendable that the federal government is making efforts to bring it back. The reason is that milkweed is the only plant where Monarch butterflies can lay their eggs and their caterpillars can eat before transforming into a chrysalis and, finally, an adult Monarch butterfly.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, Monarch numbers have been reduced by 80 percent over the last two decades for many reasons (habitat destruction, use of pesticides, climate change, etc.), but inclusion of milkweed on the Noxious Weed Act and efforts made to eradicate the plant had a significant impact on Monarch decline. When the milkweed/Monarch relationship was understood and the decline of Monarchs realized, milkweed was removed from the list and efforts made to bring it back. One such effort is the MIllion Pollinator Garden Challenge that encourages planting milkweed and other pollinator plants in gardens and using them in landscapes. Seeing the federal government accept this challenge by using pollinator plants in the landscape of our new federal building in Mobile is truly amazing.

I had an amazing walk that day and am glad I took a different route that led me downtown to see our new federal building. It gave me hope that maybe other environmental efforts will be tangibly supported as well by our federal government. Wouldn’t that be amazing!

Pat Hall,

Mobile Urban Growers