By RANDY KENNEDY

Saraland entered the season ranked No. 6 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A preseason poll. After a shaky first quarter at Daphne, the Spartans made a case they might be underrated.

Saraland earned a 43-23 victory after falling behind 9-0. The Spartans outscored the Trojans 36-0 combined in the second and third quarters to take control of the game.

The game was a return to Daphne for Saraland starting quarterback KJ Lacey, who started the last six games of last season for the Trojans. In his debut with Saraland, the sophomore completed 23 of 33 passes for 266 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

“We wanted to score 50, but it was a good first game,” Lacey said. “I didn’t let the emotions affect how I played.”

Fellow sophomore Ryan Williams had a huge night, scoring on a 75-yard punt return then receiving touchdowns of 5, 31 and 19 yards.

“We left a lot to be desired early, but our guys didn’t flinch,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly. “From the second quarter on, we started playing well. Then, in the second half, our offensive line and our run game took the game over.”

Saraland’s home opener will be Friday against Murphy. Daphne has a tough road trip to Carver-Montgomery on Thursday night, the game being played at Cramton Bowl.