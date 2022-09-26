It has been an interesting Monday for the South Alabama football program. Coming off an impressive 38-14 victory over Louisiana Tech at Hancock Whitney Stadium last Saturday, a win that placed the Jaguars’ record at 3-1, Caullin Lacy was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Earlier on Monday, Georgia Tech fired head football coach Geoff Collins and athletics director Todd Stansbury, opening the door for speculation as to who the next Yellow jackets head coach will be. One report, by ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel, includes 17 possible candidates — one of the coaches on that list is South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack.

As for Lacy, he returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown against Louisiana Tech, the first punt return for a score by a South Alabama player in five seasons. He also caught a 19-yard pass for another touchdown in the game. The Mobile native and former Faith Academy standout currently leads the Sun Belt Conference in yards per punt return at 18.8.

The Georgia Tech candidate reports are coming fast and furious now that Collins’ firing has been announced. Some reports have Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who once played football for the Atlanta Falcons and baseball for the Atlanta Braves, as a candidate, though he was not included in Thamel’s report.

Thamel’s list of candidates, which includes Wommack, also includes Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and former UAB head coach Bill Clark. Others on his list include Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Marshall head coach Charles Huff from Sun Belt schools.

Also included are Army head coach Jeff Monken, Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, former Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, Kent State head coach Sean Lewis, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, Notre Dame defensive coordinator and former Miami head coach Al Golden, Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Georgia passing game coordinator Bryan McLendon, Georgia run game coordinator Dell McGee, L.A. Rams tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Ravens tight ends coach George Godsey and Georgia Tech assistant coach (now interim head coach) Brent Key.



