The relationship between the leadership of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex board and the stadium’s former management company appears to have been strained toward the end of the Mishkin Group’s contract.

A letter written by Mishkin Group attorney Thomas Zieman Jr. threatens Ladd board Vice Chairwoman Ann Davis with a lawsuit, related to a June 15 email.

Zieman wrote that “facts” presented in the June 15 email from Davis and board Chairman Gary Witherspoon are “incorrect, and some may be actionable.”

“Accordingly, I recommend that going forward you refrain from any disparaging remarks and comments about Joe Mishkin personally and the Mishkin Group,” the letter reads.

In a brief phone interview with Lagniappe, Zieman responded “no” when asked if there was any issue with the relationship between the board and Mishkin. Zieman also responded “no” when asked if he wanted to elaborate on the email in question. Davis also chose not to comment on the issue. Mishkin did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

The Ladd board has hired C.J. Drinkard as an interim manager for six months, while it continues the search for a full-time leader.

The letter was leaked to Lagniappe, as the Mobile City Council announced a July 19 meeting with the Ladd board to discuss the stadium’s financial health and future without the Mishkin Group.

Councilors have asked for a list of future events, spanning the next 18 months, as well as the budget and other financial information ahead of the called council administrative services committee meeting.