The man accused of shooting five individuals at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex last fall has been arrested after nearly a six-month manhunt, according to the Mobile Police Department (MPD).

MPD Chief Paul Prine held a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide additional details of the arrest of 20-year-old Hezekiah Belfon. Prine said Belfon was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over this morning for speeding in St. Augustine, Florida. Officers ran Belfon’s identification during the stop and discovered his five outstanding warrants in Mobile.

The arrest marks the second suspect on MPD’s Most Wanted list to be apprehended this month.

Belfon is currently being held in St. John County Jail where he is being held without bond. Prine said Belfon will either be extradited by warrant or if he waives his right to a hearing. MPD will be working closely with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office through the custody process. Prine believes Belfon will be in MPD custody within the next few weeks.

“It’s a huge win. He was a threat to our community and certainly, a threat to the community in which he was in,” Prine said. He said he’s thankful for the work of St. Augustine law enforcement and he believes it’s a testament that no traffic stop is “routine.”

Belfon faces five counts of attempted murder for shooting and injuring five individuals near the close of Vigor High School’s homecoming game against Williamson High on Oct. 15, 2021. It was the second shooting incident at the facility in five years, despite security protocols being beefed up following an incident in August 2019 which left nine injured.

Ladd-Peebles stadium officials say security footage captures Belfon, 19-year-old Jai Scott and a juvenile leaving the stadium and going to their vehicle during the fourth quarter of the game. That is when authorities believe Belfon and the juvenile armed themselves. The juvenile did not shoot during the altercation. Scott’s attorneys deny their client knew about Belfon’s plans to shoot. Scott is also charged with five counts of attempted murder and is currently out of custody on a $50,000 bond.

During a preliminary court setting in December, testimony by investigators indicated the incident involved “bad blood” between rival gangs. Cameras on Ladd’s west concourse reportedly captured some of the victims of the shooting engaging in a verbal altercation with Belfon and the others. Moments later investigators saw the rival party group together and began to charge the three others. That’s when Belfon allegedly fired four shots. Three of the victims were quickly released after being hospitalized. Two others sustained more serious injuries.

Scott and the juvenile were taken into custody in the week following the shooting. However, Belfon eluded law enforcement.

A Troy wide receiver, Reginald “Reggie” Leon Todd, was arrested two weeks later in connection with the case and accused of harboring Belfon. A 9mm pistol believed to be used in the incident was recovered in Todd’s possession.

Prine told press Thursday afternoon ballistics are still pending on a confirmed match on the pistol and the shots fired at Ladd nearly six months ago. He said the investigation is ongoing and he couldn’t speak to Belfon’s whereabouts between his time and Troy and St. Augustine.

Prine couldn’t offer any new updates on the other suspects. He believes additional charges against Belfon could be forthcoming.