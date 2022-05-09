One of three suspects involved in the October 2021 shooting at a Vigor-Williamson high school football game has been re-arrested on gun charges while out on bond.

Jai Montrell Scott, 20, of Semmes, was arrested on Saturday afternoon during a routine traffic stop by the Mobile Police Department. According to a Monday press release, Scott was a passenger of a vehicle driving in the area of O’Connor and Down Court when officers pulled over the driver. Scott was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property for being in possession of a stolen handgun. Scott is also being charged for not having a concealed carry permit.

As of Monday, Scott remained in Mobile Metro Jail.

Scott was out on a $50,000 bond for five charges of attempted murder for his involvement in the gang-related violence at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex on Oct. 15, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty in that case and it has been bound over to a grand jury.

According to his conditions of bail set by District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis on Oct. 21, 2021, Scott was not to commit crimes while released and was prohibited from possessing a firearm outside of his home. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told Lagniappe the DA’s office will be filing for Scott’s bond to be revoked.

Scott, who was 19 at the time, turned himself in after police released security footage depicting him and two other suspects, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old Hezekiah Belfon.

The three suspects left the stadium during the 3rd quarter of the game to smoke, where authorities believe the 17-year-old and Belfon armed themselves. Despite Mobile County Public School System policy, they were allowed to re-enter and were not screened.

Prosecutors have said the three then engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of other young men at the stadium’s west concourse. According to court testimony, stadium security footage shows the rival group beginning to rush the three suspects when shooing starts. Belfon is believed to be the only individual who fired, while the 17-year-old did not pull out the gun in his possession.