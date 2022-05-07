Vic Knight, who had worked in sports media and sports management in Mobile since 1988, died in his sleep Friday at the age of 62. Knight had battled cancer over the past five years.

A native of Stoughton, Wisc., Knight was a 1982 graduate of Ole Miss. Following his college graduation, he served as editor of a sports memorabilia magazine prior to moving to Mobile as media relations director for the Senior Bowl. He remained with the annual college football all-star game for 20 years. Following his time at the Senior Bowl, Knight was the director of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic football game in Mobile for two seasons. He followed that as general manager of Ladd-Peebles Stadium through the Mishkin Group beginning in 2011, a position he held until his death. The Mishkin Group oversees the operation of the stadium.

He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Cubs and Old Miss athletics and he was an avid fly fisherman.

Recently, it was announced Knight had been selected for induction into the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Honor. He will be recognized as the recipient of the award at the group’s awards banquet on June 12 in the ballroom of the UAB Hilton in Birmingham. The award is the highest honor presented by the ASWA to a non-sportswriter in honor of contributions to the association and professionalism.

Several sportswriters across the state welcomed the news of Knight’s selection for the award.

“When we brought up Vic’s name for consideration there wasn’t a single objection raised,” ASWA President Christopher Walsh said. “That alone tells you what kind of person he is and how well he’s regarded across the state. Nevertheless, let me share some of the things that were said in support.”

Those included:

“Vic Knight was always professional to me. He stands for honor, class and integrity.” — James Jones, Selma Times-Journal.

“There is no one more deserving of this award as a professional and a person than Vic Knight.” — Jimmy Creed.

“Vic is one of the best guys in the business.” — John Zenor, Associated Press and former ASWA president.

“For the last 20 years plus, Vic has quite often gone above and beyond the call to assist members of the ASWA, whether they cover high school, college or the pros. He’s been a great friend to the organization.” — AL.com’s Creg Stephenson, a former ASWA president.

Told he had been selected for the award, Knight said at the time, “I’m shocked and humbled. It’s such a great honor because of who it comes from and who has previously won the award. I’m just so thankful for the people who voted for me. It’s recognition of the job you did and it’s so satisfying to get recognition for that. I’m thrilled. It’s unbelievable and a fantastic thing. … This means a lot to me.”

Knight is just the seventh person to receive the award in the 50 years of the organization. Previous winners include Auburn’s David Housel, Alabama’s Charles Thornton, Talladega Superspeedway’s Don Naman (2007), Alabama’s Larry White (2009), Jacksonville State’s Greg Seitz (2018) and national sportswriter Ivan Maisel (2021).

Knight is survived by Katie, his wife of 31 years, and their three children — Ellie, Sam and Jack.

A Celebration of Life service for Knight will be held at a later date.