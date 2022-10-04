Police apprehended six young adults following an early Monday morning shooting near Linnet Drive. One of those suspects, Jakobe Morgan, is nearing the one-year anniversary of the October 2021 Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting which left him critically injured.

According to a Mobile Police Department (MPD) report issued Monday, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Derrick Parker, 20, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton,18, and a male juvenile were all taken into custody after leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended on Delta Street. The four individuals were spotted fleeing Linnet street while authorities responded to a report of shots fired.

None of the four arrested have documented arrest history with the Mobile Metro Jail. All four men are now being charged with discharging a firearm inside the Mobile City Limits. Parker and Carlton are facing an additional charge of conceal-carrying a handgun without a permit.

Morgan was one of five people injured during the gang-related Ladd-Peebles shooting that rattled Mobile last year. He was reportedly shot five times during that incident by then-19-year-old Hezekiah Belfon. Morgan’s name has been invoked in court proceedings multiple times as one of the individuals who was engaged in verbal disputes with Belfon and two others leading up to the altercation.

Morgan was reportedly at the head of the large group aggressively charging Belfon during the fourth quarter of the 2021 Vigor-Williamson football game when the suspect began shooting. Morgan was the most severely injured during the incident and was treated at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Belfon eluded arrest for several months before he was apprehended in late March in St. Augustine, Florida. He remains in custody charged with five counts of attempted murder.

When asked if Monday’s shooting was gang-related, MPD spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Blakely told Lagniappe the matter is till an on-going investigation.