In this week’s exciting new Lagnia-POD, the crew is talking about the latest plan in the seemingly never-ending I-10 bridge saga, and we preview this week’s cover story by Lynn Oldshue on one of our most interesting native sons, E.O. Wilson. Sports editor Tommy Hicks is going bananas over the Savannah Bananas, “the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” who are set to play at the Hank this weekend. He also fills us in on a UMS-Wright baseball standout who has a lot of Major League scouts in town. And it’s “sunshine week!” Rob and Ashley discuss just how horrible Alabama is at providing open records and what could be done to change that. Just hit the play button below to listen…