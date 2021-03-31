This week, Rob Holbert, Ashley Trice and the crew discuss two shady things that happened at Lagniappe World HQ in the past week. One involved a visit from U.S. Senate hopeful Mo Brooks. And the other was an “independent” study from Alabama Power on coal ash removal that doesn’t seem too independent. Sports editor Tommy Hicks fills us in on a Mobile swimmer who has a great shot at competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Reporter Dale Liesch reviews his Savannah Bananas experience, and there is some talk of recycled beans. Finally, the Nappie nominations are over and we give you the inside scoop on vote totals and such, and we revisit what should be done with the aging Mobile Civic Center. Just click the play button below to listen now…