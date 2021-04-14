This week’s episode gets really freaky, so freaky, in fact, it includes our first “not suitable for younger listeners” warning (just for the third segment – but definitely heed this warning, Moms and Dads). But in the first segment, the crew discusses the rise in gun violence in Mobile and around the country, what the Stimpson administration is doing to combat it here locally, and also how it has caused sparks to start flying in the mayoral race. In the second segment, we’re talking sports with Tommy Hicks. He shares his thoughts on the Masters and previews USA’s spring football game. And then in final segment, which again is not suitable for younger listeners, we are talking about the vegetable the legislature has recently declared as Alabama’s official one (and it’s terrible!), and then we dive into the John Merrill sex scandal and other scandals involving statewide politicos from recent memory (hence the warning).

