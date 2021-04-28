In this week’s Lagnia-POD, the crew discusses the legal battle taking place on the corner of Ann and Government Street at Griffith Service Station, aka Society Shell. Rob Holbert and Dale Liesch talk about the reporting process and how it was difficult for them both to cover this story. In the sports segment, Tommy Hicks is talking high school play-offs in a variety of sports from tennis to track and field to baseball. And he fills us in on some folks with local connections who we may see in the NFL Draft. And in the final segment, Rob updates us on the latest in the University of Alabama “ghost employee” story he has been working on and has some thoughts on a judge’s recent ruling in the Jonathan Victor case. Victor was an unarmed man shot by a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy nearly four years ago. And there is talk of White Claw and of course, it’s Nappie Time, where there is some discussion about the 320-something categories people are voting for right now, (but it’s actually 366, not that anyone is counting). Oh, and apparently Dale hates cats. Meow!

Just click play to listen now…