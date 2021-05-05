On this week’s exciting edition of the Lagnia-POD, the discussion goes to pot, or medical marijuana, to be exact. A bill to allow doctors the ability to prescribe medical marijuana in Alabama looked likely to pass the Alabama House after sailing through the Senate, but some last minute delay tactics may have put the bill in jeopardy. Find out what our own Mobile and Baldwin County DAs are trying to do to stop this measure. In sports, we have a round up on spring sports play-off action, not-so-jolly ol’ Saint Nick Saban is coming to town this week and we see how our locals fared in the NFL draft. And in the final segment we talk about one of the most unusual job openings the University of South Alabama has ever had available. Let’s just say it may involve your prostate and $45/hr. And there’s more…to listen just hit play…