In this week’s Lagnia-POD, the crew discusses the medical marijuana bill that just passed both houses of the Alabama Legislature. Though it still needs the governor’s signature, we talk about how it will actually work once it’s the law of the land in the Yellowhammer State. It’s not as simple as your doc writing a prescription for you to take to your local pharmacy. We also place our bets on if any portion of the gambling and/or lottery bill will make it through this session, with just one day left to get it done on May 17. Sports editor Tommy Hicks discusses our local teams who took home state soccer championships as well as baseball and softball playoffs. And we finish things off with an exciting discussion about whether daylight saving time should be made permanent. The Alabama legislature just approved a bill doing just that, but like everything else, it’s a little more complicated than that.

For all of this and more, just hit play…