This land is your land, this land is your land! No, really, it’s your land. The west end of Dauphin Island was recently sold to the federal government from a local property owner for $6.5 million. We talk about what this means for residents and beach-goers. Also, a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy tragically lost his life last weekend responding to a distressed swimmer call near Fort Morgan. This is not the first time someone has lost their life there due to strong rip currents. But with most of the property under private ownership, is there anything that can be done to warn visitors of the dangers? We also discuss a malware attack on Mobile County, the strange fires being set at local Walmarts and the mayor’s race is finally heating up (a little). Finally, Lagniappe co-publisher Rob Holbert shares his thoughts on the ongoing University of Alabama saga he has been covering.

To listen, just press play….