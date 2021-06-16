Total drama-rama!

This week the gang is talking about Mobile City Council drama over the signing of a “ceremonial” lease for a new police precinct. Also, we check in on how much money the mayoral candidates have brought in thus far. Does this mean anything? We also talk about the political realities of the Alabama Senate race and about the latest candidate to jump in. Sports editor Tommy Hicks scored a great interview with former NFL quarterback and the new head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School, Philip Rivers. And he fills us in on UMS-Wright’s Maddux Bruns being named Mr. Baseball and another UMS alum, swimmer Paige Madden, who seems to be well on her way to the Tokyo Olympics. And speaking of champions, the winner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Wasabi the Pekingese, has local ties. But his victory has not been without controversy.

To listen to all of this and more, just push play…