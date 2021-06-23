This week, co-publisher Rob Holbert is taking us behind the scenes on this week’s cover story on the “golden parachutes” some University of Alabama System employees are getting once they part ways with the system. And how taxpayers and the state of Alabama may be helping to foot this bill. We’re talking millions, folks! Sports editor Tommy Hicks ranked the best high school football programs of the last decade in our area and fills us in on that, and also gives us the latest on our Olympians and Olympic hopefuls. In the final segment, we are talking about the Mobile City Council “community center drama” and we get scattered, smothered and covered in a debate over the best (or worst) Waffle House.

To listen, just press play…