HOORAY FOR SIX MONTHS OF THE LAGNIA-POD!

In this week’s episode, our 26th, we are talking about the horrific scene some Mobile residents found at their neighbor’s house – a dead dog named Pebbles, who was hanging from a tether it accidentally got caught up in. Neighbors spoke at the Mobile City Council this week, wondering if the city’s animal control department is doing enough. Also, Dale Liesch has the 411 on two more candidates who have jumped in races for Mobile City Council — one who is making history and the other who is a former NBA star. It’s quite the crowded field!

In Sports, we are talking about the tremendous impact local sports complexes have on the economy. And finally, Trice Brown is talking about this week’s cover story, a cold case he examined involving Midtown resident Kerry Muzzey, who was brutally murdered at his home on Mount Island Drive five years ago this week. Friends are hoping someone can help bring his killer to justice. And finally, we finish things on a much more cheerful note, as we are talking chicken. Fast food chicken, to be more precise. Another chicken place is coming to town. Can you ever have too much chicken? And who is currently the chicken master? We debate this important topic.

To listen to all of this and more, just hit play…