After a couple of Lagnia-POD hosts dared to take a vacation last week (looking at you Rob and Tommy!), the gang is all back together. And we have a doozy of a podcast this week. We are talking about ADEM allowing Alabama Power to bury 21 million tons of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond adjacent to the Tensaw Delta, you know, just America’s Amazon. Also, two female brewers are breaking the barley ceiling at Braided River Brewing Company and we fill you in on that. Tommy Hicks has all the latest on how our locals fared in the MLB draft and tells us about his special golf section that is in the paper this week. And we complain about construction, I-10 traffic and try to figure out why everyone is so fascinated with Buc-ee’s.

To listen to all of this and more, just press play…