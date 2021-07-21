In this week’s episode, we are talking all things Nappies. That’s right. The Nappie Awards were announced in the July 21 issue, so we talk about some of this year’s winners and upsets. And also a little Nappie history. Sports editor Tommy Hicks gives us the latest from SEC Media Days. And the gang finishes up by talking some trash, or litter, to be more precise. Can Mayor Stimpson’s new litter initiative reverse the evil ways of Mobile’s trashiest people?

To listen to all of this and more, just press play…