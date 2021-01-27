In the third episode of the Lagnia-POD, the Lagniappe crew remembers local legend, Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, and talks about the new Hall of Fame Park planned at Cooper Riverside, which includes a tribute to Aaron, among others. And Mayor Sandy Stimpson has officially said he will run for re-election. The Lagnia-POD team discusses some of his accomplishments, as well as some of the challenges he may face from his opponents.