After a week off, the gang is all back together. And they are talking about the latest on the COVID spike and some rather untraditional ways some locals are treating it. (Disclaimer: Lagniappe does not encourage or endorse any of these “treatments.”) And Tommy Hicks gives us the 411 on his high school prep football guide, the Gridiron Guide, which is in this week’s Lagniappe. It’s a monster, featuring stories on all 32 of the high schools in our Mobile and Baldwin coverage area, as well as weekly schedules. Tommy tells us which teams he thinks could bring home another Blue Map and if any coaches are in the hot seat this season. And finally, we are talking about the latest fireworks in the Mobile mayoral race and about the many, many, many folks who are running for city council.

Just press play for all of this and more…