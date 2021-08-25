Hot Takes and Hammers

This week the gang is breaking down the results from the Mobile Municipal Election. Were there any big surprises in the mayor’s race? Why was so turn-out so low? What do the candidates in the council run-offs need to do to claim victory on October 5? Also, it’s high school football season and sports editor Tommy Hicks has the rundown on one of the craziest opening weeks in some time, including some big upsets! Then, it’s Hammer Time. Personal Injury Attorney Mike Slocumb, aka The Alabama Hammer, is in a battle with another injury attorney in Texas who claims to be the OG hammer. We will hammer it all out. And finally, Rob dropped his oldest child off at college last week. We all wonder aloud – does Mobile have what it takes to bring our young folks back home? And then old folks try to guess what said young folks would want/need.

All of this and much more can be heard by pressing play…