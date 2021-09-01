Well Alr-Ida!

Everyone survived the hurricane and we are back talking trash … again. Well, litter. This week’s cover story is on how the city, with the help of local company Osprey Initiative, tackled litter in area waterways. And they have made great progress. Can they achieve the same kind of success on land? And then we just complain about our own personal litter hotspot pet peeves. Sports editor Tommy Hicks previews the Jags first football game against Southern Miss under new coach Kane Wommack. He’s also talking high school football and somehow Dale and Rob manage to use former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ recent elevation to starting QB for the New England Patriots to hate on Tom Brady. Can you say jealous? And finally, we are talking about the Mobile Police Department’s turnover issue and how, strangely, it seemed like many people were a little disappointed in Ida.

You can listen to all of this and more, by pressing play …