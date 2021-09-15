Politics makes strange bedfellows

This week the gang is talking about some rather surprising endorsements in the Mobile City Council run-off for District One. Find out who is supporting former circuit judge Herman Thomas. Though he was accused of some rather significant crimes, Thomas has managed to garner the support of a couple of law enforcement and business groups. We discuss the reason why. Sports editor Tommy Hicks gives us the scoop on the now 2-0 South Alabama Jaguars football team! And we discuss all of the excitement around their strong start to the season. Finally, we have some really un-exciting “breaking” news from Montgomery. Though boring, it seems to be the first move from a potential Kay Ivey challenger. Does anyone have a chance to beat the incumbent governor? We discuss all of this and more!

To listen just press play ….