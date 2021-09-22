What a long strange week it’s been…

We discuss the sad news of the death of Mobile City Councilperson Levon Manzie. Though Manzie had been struggling with health issues for some time, his death still shocked the community, especially since in less than two weeks he was set to face William Carroll in the District Two run-off. We discuss Manzie’s legacy and also what this means for the race. In the sports segment, Tommy Hicks fills us in on the Jags’ latest victory on the gridiron, our high school football “Team of the Week” and the Gulf Coast Classic between Alabama A&M and Tuskegee, which will be played at Ladd Peebles on Saturday. There are a lot of fun events accompanying it downtown this weekend as well. Finally, we talk about just what a crazy news week it has been in the Port City — from a shooting in Springhill to alleged sightings of the fiancee of Gabby Petito in Tillman’s Corner. What a week!

Listen to all of this and more by pressing play ….