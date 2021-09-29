More twists and turns!

The run-off for the District Two Mobile City Council seat has had some strange twists and turns in the last couple of weeks, and this week is no exception. The gang breaks it all down. Sports editor Tommy Hicks gives us a preview of the Jags first conference game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the latest happenings in high school football. And finally we introduce you to our new reporter Scott Johnson. We learn a little about Scott, let you in on what he will be covering for us, and we give him a few tips on how to be a good Mobilian.

