FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS
In this week’s Lagnia-POD, we have all of the latest information on the shooting at Ladd-Peebles last Friday night during the Williamson-Vigor football game. Scott Johnson is covering the investigation, and sports editor Tommy Hicks details the very strange way the game itself ended. Tommy is also talking about this week’s cover story on Mobile native and sportswriter Ivan Maisel’s new memoir on the tragic loss of his son Max to suicide and his journey through that grief. The Jags are headed to Louisiana Monroe, and we have a preview of that game. And it’s almost basketball season, and a lot of local teams are loaded with amazing talent. Finally, Dale Liesch fills us in on Mobile City Councilpersons Bess Rich and Fred Richardson’s “final finger” to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. And apparently there is a crispito crisis in local lunch rooms, and things are getting serious.
You can listen to all of this and more by pressing play…
