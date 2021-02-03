In this week’s episode of Lagnia-POD, Lagniappe contributing writer Alyson Sheppard sits down with the crew to discuss this week’s cover story on how a Gulf Coast reproductive clinic is helping women and couples who are struggling with fertility issues. We also talk the latest on Mardi Gras and how the Saenger is preparing for its first big shows since COVID. And we round out the discussion with a local Super Bowl connection, staff predictions and apparently there is not much love for Tom Brady from the men of Lagniappe. Can you say jealous?