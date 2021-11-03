Go big or go home

In this week’s Lagnia-POD, the Lagniappe crew is talking about Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s ambitious agenda for the first 100 days of his third term in office. Dale Liesch tell us about the mayor’s goals for annexation, affordable housing, the civic center, public safety, littering and more.

In sports, Tommy Hicks is talking about the “Battle of the Belt,” as the USA Jaguars head to Troy to take on the Trojans, in one of the Sun Belt Conference’s biggest rivalries. And we are the champions in volleyball, as several area schools win state titles.

And in our last segment, Lagniappe reporter Scott Johnson broke the story of how a Mobile Infirmary patient was able to enter into a cryogenic freezer and destroy embryos. Learn more about this troubling story.

And finally, we couldn’t NOT talk about how the pet monkey of a former Alabama assistant football coach’s stripper girlfriend attacked a trick or treater.

All of this and more by pressing play….